K2 Joins Artist Group International In The Yucaipa Companies’ Y Entertainment

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Billionaire investor Ron Burkle’s The Yucaipa Companies have launched a new joint venture with London based K2 Agency that will see the talent agency join Artist Group International in Yucaipa’s Y Entertainment Group.

Launched in 2004 by noted music agent John Jackson, K2 boasts a roster that includes Metallica, Slayer, Iron Maiden, Suicidal Tendencies, Slipknot, and the Revolting Cocks, among others.

In recent years K2 has also acquired UK companies Factory Music and E.G.O. Agency, solidifying its position in the industry.

Additional details about plans for collaboration between K2 and AGI, and for further expansion will be announced at a future date, the companies said.

“I have had the pleasure of collaborating with Dennis and the team at A.G.I. for many years. Not only is there mutual respect between us, but we share a similar philosophy and work ethic when it comes to our artists, agents and staff. As such, joining forces is the perfect fit and an opportunity to flourish on the global stage. Thank you to Ron Burkle and his team,” said K2’s John Jackson,

“John runs one of the best agencies in the world. We’re thrilled to be working with him and his K2 team. We share many clients including Metallica, Ghost, and Volbeat and over the years have developed a natural synergy. We are pleased that our ownership has staunchly facilitated and supported our expansion efforts,” added AGI’s John Arfa.