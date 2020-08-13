NITO Hosts Town Hall With Congressional One on One And ONE VOICE Activation in LA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) held its fourth Town Hall meeting for members on Wednesday, August 12 hosting Congressman Peter Welch (D-Vermont) and Charlie Anderson, Senior Advisor for Tax and Economic Policy, Office of Senator Michael Bennet (D-Colorado).

Congressman Welch is the original Democratic sponsor of the House version of Save Our Stages Act (H.R. 7806). Charlie Anderson spoke about the RESTART Act (S.3814) authored by Senator Bennet.

Each offered insightful comments, opinions, and fielded questions from NITO members concerning the current COVID relief package negotiations currently taking place in D.C. Both emphasized the effectiveness and need to continue NITO’s Call To Action.

Congress responds to constituents, so please take 60 seconds to make your voice heard by your representatives. Click HERE to save live music!

On August 12 at Xbox Plaza at L.A. LIVE, NITO lent its support to the Live Events Coalition and the California Events Coalition who presented ONE VOICE, a day of action and activation to honor those in the event industry currently affected by the COVID-19 shutdown.

Mike Ness from Social Distortion represented NITO on site highlighting the plight of touring musicians and artist support teams now without work.

Alexandra Rembac, Principal and Creative Director of Sterling Engagements, organized the event to highlight the 12 Million live entertainment workers whose lives have been upended by the pandemic.