The Tony Awards To Take Place Digitally This Fall

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — On Friday, the American Theatre Wing announced that the 74th Annual Tony Awards Tony Awards will take place digitally this fall.

Final eligibility determinations and additional details about the awards ceremony, including a date and platform for the event, will be announced in the coming days.

“Though unprecedented events cut the 2019-2020 Broadway season short, it was a year full of extraordinary work that deserves to be recognized,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, President & CEO of the American Theatre Wing, in a statement.

“We are thrilled not only to have found a way to properly celebrate our artists’ incredible achievements this season, but also to be able to uplift the entire theatre community and show the world what makes our Broadway family so special at this difficult time. The show must go on, no matter what – and it will,” the statement continued.

This year’s award ceremony was originally slated to take place on June 7th at Radio City Music Hall. However, in March, as the scope of the pandemic was becoming evident with New York City as an early hotspot for the virus, the Broadway League and Wing announced that the event was indefinitely postponed.

Friday’s announcement is the first major update since.