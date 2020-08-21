Pop Star Eric Chou Plays To A Packed Arena In Corona-Free Taipei

TAIWAN (CelebrityAccess) — Taiwan marked the return of major, full-capacity, indoor concerts this month with a pair of sold-out performances by Taiwanese pop star Eric Chou.

Tickets for the two shows, which took place at Taipei Arena on August 8 & 9, sold out in minutes, suggesting music fans in the region are ready for a return to live music.

While the shows were at full capacity with crowds of 42,000 fans, safety precautions were still in effect, including mandatory temperature checks at entry, and all attendees were required to wear masks.

Fans were also required to provide identification to facilitate contact tracing in the event of an outbreak connected with the shows.

The pandemic didn’t stop Chou from engaging with his fans during the show. According to the South China Morning Post, Chou got up close and personal with fans, borrowing people’s phones to take group photos and high-fiving members of the audience.

“We were the first to do it during this Covid-19 situation, and there was a lot of preparation,” Chou told the newspaper. “But the show went really well – every part was exactly like how I pictured it was going to be.”

Taiwan has been a model of keeping the spread of the virus in check and the country has reported no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 in eight weeks.