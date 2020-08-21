The Georgia Thunderbolts Announce Management, Touring, And Record Deals

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Up-and-coming southern rock band The Georgia Thunderbolts have secured a new recording deal with Mascot Records as well as new representation with manager Richard Young.

Additionally, United Talent Agency has signed on to represent the band for North American live concert bookings.

Young, who is best known as a member of the Kentucky Headhunters, is not only managing the band but also served as a co-producer alongside David Barrick on the Thunderbolts’ self-titled debut studio EP.

“When you work with someone like Richard Young, you had better have your butt in gear. He’s always pushing to get the most out of what he can from the band and for the band. His first concern is the band’s personal welfare and that’s a big deal to us. He’s not just a manager, producer and a friend, he’s the sixth member of our band,” said Thunderbolts frontman T.J. Lyle.

“After helping my son John Fred Young’s band, Black Stone Cherry, get a start 20 years ago, and having my own band, the Kentucky Headhunters for 50 years, I never dreamed I would find another group that would rekindle the fire and passion I have for The Georgia Thunderbolts,” Young added. “I feel so blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of another ‘real deal.’ I first heard them when they played with the Headhunters at a festival in Georgia. I was sitting on the bus and heard this band kick off. I remember thinking, ‘we better turn the steam up a little bit tonight.’ Then this kid opened his mouth. I ran to the stage and watched their whole set. It was like I had been struck by lightning and transported back to when I was younger when southern rock ruled.”

The Georgia Thunderbolts’ new EP dropped today with the lead-off single “So You Wanna Change the World” with an accompanying music video. Check it out here: