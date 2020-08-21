UTA’s Daniel McCartney Launches Mental Health Non-Profit The Continuance Foundation

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Daniel McCartney, a talent agent with United Talent Agency announced the launch of The Continuance Foundation (TCF), a non-profit aimed at providing the full-time touring and studio musician community with tools to take care of their mental health.

“I am so happy and proud to be launching something so near and dear to my heart,” McCartney said. “I toured for 6 years before becoming an agent at United Talent Agency and now work full time in the touring industry. Mental health is extremely important to me and I’ve created this foundation as a resource to begin pouring into the artists that pour their craft into us.”

The foundation, launched in partnership with mental health counseling + coaching firm, “Face-It” will provide musician members with free six month mental health coaching program, as well as counseling, community and support, suggested reading materials, and general guidance for encouraging mentalhealth.

The coaching sessions will be provided by “Face-It”, a Los Angeles-based firm founded by renowned therapist Dr. Eris Huemer.

Additionally, artists will be connected with the “TCF Social Initiative,” which is designed to create self-care activities for full-time musicians and to establish a community capable of encouraging mental health.

In the era of social distancing, activities will include movies, sporting events, workout training sessions, coordinated service animal therapy, a book club, and more, as well as virtual mindful meditation and yoga.

Donations to the foundation can be made on TCF’s website and through a GoFundMe page as well.

For more information, please visit https://www.thecontinuancefoundation.com.