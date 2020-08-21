Taylor Swift Quietly Ships Hand-Signed ‘Folklore’ CDs To Indie Record Stores

(Hypebot) — Taylor Swift has quietly shown her support of local independent record stores by quietly selling them boxes of 30 hand-signed CDs at regular price.

No announcement was made of promotion for her new album “folklore” until it starting cropping up on social media on Thursday.

Swifty specifically requested that all sales be handled in-store or curbside to keep the sales local.

“We were asked Tuesday night if we were interested — of course, we were — and we were given very few details until Wednesday night,” said Jim Novak, buyer for Minneapolis store Electric Fetus, “Universal [Music] and Taylor’s management offered to sell us 30 signed CDs at regular price, and they requested we limit online sales to curbside pickup to keep the sales local.”