Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez Shot Her In The Foot

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed that fellow hip-hop artist Tory Lanez was the person alleged to have shot her in the foot during a late night incident in Los Angeles last month.

She made the revelation in an Instagram Live video detailing her version of the July incident on Thursday night.

“Yes … Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete said. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

She also detailed the circumstances of the shooting, stating that she, Lanez, and two other individuals were having an argument in Lanez SUV. She alleges that after she left the vehicle to walk away from the dispute, that Lanez shot her in the foot through the back window.

Video captured from the night appeared to show Megan limping away from a dark SUV, leaving bloody footprints on the pavement behind her.

Megan also conceded that she did not provide information to the Los Angeles police who investigated the incident because “I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble.”

The confession came shortly after Megan made what seemed to be a veiled threat against Lanez on social media, tweeting: “Lie one more time and ima quit sparing you.”