Former RHCP Guitarist Jack Sherman Dead At 64

(CelebrityAccess) — Jack Sherman, a guitarist best known for his brief tenure with the band Red Hot Chili Peppers in their early years, died on August 18th. He was 64.

The Chili Peppers announced his passing on August 21st via social media, writing:

“We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed. Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform.”

A cause of death for Sherman was not disclosed.

Sherman joined RHCP in 1983, stepping in for the band’s original guitarist Hillel Slovak after he left the group amid creative differences.

Sherman co-wrote and performed on the RHCP’s eponymously-named 1984 debut album and co-wrote much of their 1985 followup Freaky Styley but he was fired that year when Slovak returned to the group.

He later performed with artists such as Bob Dylan, George Clinton, and Feargal Sharkey.

When the Peppers were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, both Sherman, and later guitarist Dave Navarro were not included in the ceremony.

At the time, Sherman went public about his criticism about the decision, describing it as a political move and telling Billboard:

“It’s really painful to see all this celebrating going on and be excluded,” Sherman said. “I’m not claiming that I’ve brought anything other to the band… but to have soldiered on under arduous conditions to try to make the thing work, and I think that’s what you do in a job, looking back. And that’s been dishonored. I’m being dishonored, and it sucks.”