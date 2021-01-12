Nic Warner Named Partner At Milk & Honey

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Milk & Honey Management announced that manager Nic Warner has become a partner at the firm.

As a partner, Warner will continue to oversee Milk & Honey’s creative team, collaborating both with the company’s U.S. and international offices with an eye towards expanding Milk & Honey’s songwriter and producer management business.

“Nic’s relationships with key songwriters, producers and executives as well as his instinct and tenacity make him an important figure at the company. I can’t think of anyone else that I’d rather call a partner in this company, it’s definitely well-earned. Nic was with me when we started this company and has put in countless hours in name of making Milk & Honey a trusted mainstay brand in the music business. Not bad for two boys from Wisconsin” Lucas Keller, Founder & CEO Milk & Honey

Warner joined Milk & Honey when it launched in 2014 and was promoted to General Manager in 2018. Since then, he has played a key role in the management company’s expansion while managing a client roster that includes J. White Did It, Noah Goldstein, Sir Nolan, David Hodges, John Feldmann, Y2K, Jussifer and Lil Aaron amongst others.

“When I first began working with Keller, I found hard work and loyalty paired with an unbelievable knowledge and thirst for more, which I really value. Maybe it’s the Midwest in us, or we just complement each other, but from the jump I’ve always felt like we made a great team. In the years of building this company alongside him and the amazing people in the Milk & Honey family, I’ve seen a continued desire to put the music and creative first. I mean really pushing to help those who need it and elevate those who are already on the path. I want to say thank you to everyone for the continued work we do together and a big shout to our friends and clients here at the company. There’s no question we’ll be doing this together for a long, long time,” Warner said of his new role.