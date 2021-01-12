The Small Business Administration To Host Webinar On The Coronavirus Economic Relief Grants For The Entertainment Industry

(CelebrityAccess) — The United States Small Business Administration is hosting a virtual seminar to provide talent managers with a preview of the upcoming Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program included in the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act which Congress passed at the end of December.

Under the provisions of the legislation eligible live venue operators or promoters, theatrical producers, live performing arts organization operators, museum operators, motion picture theatre operators, and talent representatives who have been impacted by lost revenues during the coronavirus pandemic can request up to $10 million in grants, part of the $15 billion economic aid package.

The virtual seminar will provide introductory information about the grants, who can apply, how potential organizations can prepare, and other details regarding eligibility and applications.

Grants will be phased in, with priority allocations made during the first 28 days to applicants that have been hardest hit. The Act also includes a $2 billion set-aside allocation during the first 60 days for eligible grantees that employ 50 or fewer full-time employees. After this initial 60-day period, SBA is free to award any unused portion of this $2 billion set-aside to other eligible grantees.

The webinar will take place Thursday, January 14th, at 3PM EST. To Register, click here.