TikTok Hashtag Strategies For Musicians

(Hypebot) — As with so many social media platforms, hashtags are a key part of gaining visibility and traction on TikTok. While the platform’s algorithm can be notoriously inscrutable, figuring which hashtags are right for you is actually relatively simple.

Hashtags are important on almost every platform. They work by showing your content to other people who have engaged with the same hashtags you’ve used. So, if you post a video on TikTok that’s a duet and you tag “duet” in your description, TikTok will show your video to people who have liked, shared, and used the #duet hashtag. Luckily, figuring out which hashtags are right for you is fairly simple. With the right hashtag strategy, you’ll increase the reach, engagement, and visibility of your posts in no time. Here’s how to do it…

Best TikTok Hashtag Strategy for Musicians

Step 1: Set Goals

The key to any successful strategy is having clear, actionable goals set in advance. Ask yourself:

“What am I trying to do by posting this video?”

“Who am I trying to reach?”

“What do I want them to do? (Share it? Stream my music on Spotify? Follow me?)

Whatever you decide, keep these goals in mind with everything you do. If you want to reach a wider audience, using the most popular hashtags works wonders. If you want more meaningful engagement, narrow your audience down to your specific demographic with more niche hashtags.

Finding your niche is important in anything you do. On TikTok, it’s no different. Utilizing what makes your music unique helps engage a more loyal audience and secure yourself within a more manageable, less saturated space.

Step 2: Search Hashtags on TikTok

Go ahead and open the app, tap on the “Discover” tab on the bottom of your screen, and scroll through the previews of all the trending hashtags.

Next, you want to dive a little deeper. In the search bar at the top, go ahead and search whatever hashtags are relevant to you. Once you hit search, you’ll be able to see related hashtags and view counts for each of them.

With a quick Google search, you’ll see that the most popular hashtags for musicians are: #music, #singer, #artist, #songwriter, #livemusic, #newmusic, and the list goes on and on.

However, these are just the most popular, overall hashtags. If you’re looking for more interactive engagement with a more segmented fanbase, we recommend looking into artists like you on the platform and checking out the hashtags that are popular in their circles.

Make a solid list of these and keep them in mind for your own efforts.

Step 3: Get to work!

Once you have this list ready to go, it’s time to strategize. — Here’s what you should know…

Mix popular hashtags with less competitive ones for a further reach.

Don’t use more than 6 hashtags at a time. (As a rule of thumb: stick with 2 trending, 2 viral, 2 niche / video specific tags.)

Check in on the current trending hashtags every week. (TikTok is relatively new and always changing, so you need to stay on top of what’s hot and adapt your hashtags to what’s trending.)

In Conclusion…

There’s no denying the immense power TikTok holds and the opportunities it fosters for artists looking to gain international recognition. With your music available on TikTok for users all over the world to use, you’ll open up a whole new avenue of discovery for millions of potential fans.

So, we’ve partnered with TikTok to allow our clients to deliver their tracks onto TikTok for its millions of creators to use in their videos. (800 million users worldwide, to be exact.) — This offers an amazing opportunity for our clients to spread their music through one of the most popular apps in the world, with us to guide them along.

Good luck!