Laurie Jacoby Named EVP, Chief Entertainment Officer At BS&E

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management and live evens company BSE Global announced the hiring of Laurie Jacoby as Executive Vice President, Chief Entertainment Officer.

In her new role at BS&E, Jacoby will oversee programming and marketing for Barclays Center, including concerts, and other live events, including family shows, and award shows, as well as sporting events for non-tenants of the arena.

Jacoby will begin work at BSE Global on March 1st and report directly to Abbamondi.

Prior to BS&E, Jacoby served as Senior Vice President of Concerts and Entertainment at Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

“Laurie is one of the most talented and respected executives in the entertainment business and we are thrilled to welcome her to the BSE Global family,” said Abbamondi. “With experience in booking shows and events at award-winning and globally-recognized venues, she is exceptionally qualified to lead programming efforts for Barclays Center. I am looking forward to Laurie leveraging her expertise to bring an incredible slate of events to Brooklyn.”

“I am proud to join BSE Global, an organization that is committed to elevating the standard for the entertainment industry,” said Jacoby. “Barclays Center has built a reputation as being a place where artists and fans alike can come together to have the ultimate live event experience and celebrate their mutual love of music. What the arena has been able to accomplish since opening is remarkable and I am excited to build on that success.”