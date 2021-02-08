Brett Saliba Joins UTA Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced the hire of veteran agent Brett Saliba, who will join the music division in the agency’s Nashville offices.

Saliba joins UTA after a stint at rival CAA, but he got his start in the industry at the famed Budy Lee Attractions.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team at UTA and I look forward to helping my new colleagues grow the Nashville office,” said Saliba. “There is great momentum already in place and I can’t wait to help build upon all the great work the team has already accomplished.”

Saliba is the latest agent to join UTA from CAA and follows Jeffrey Hasson, joined the agency’s music department in Nashville in a leadership role in October.

“Brett is an industry veteran with an outstanding track record of finding new opportunities for artists at all stages of their careers,” said UTA’s CO-Head of Global Music David Zedeck. “ He is well-respected within the Nashville community and we are excited to welcome him to UTA.”