Shelter Music Group Expands Its Leadership Team With New Hires

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess — BMG expanded its current partnership with Carl Stubner’s artist management company, Shelter Music Group with a series of senior appointments, including the addition of Brian Harris Frank as COO.

In his new role, Frank’s portfolio includes developing business and expanding Shelter’s roster, which currently includes more than 60 clients, as well as oversight of the agency’s 30 employees, who operate from offices in Los Angeles and Nashville.

Prior to joining Shelter, Frank served as EVP, Marketing & Strategy at Warner Bros. Records, where he shepherded releases by the likes of The Black Keys, and Tom Petty. He was also the first employee hired at Beats Music where as EVP and Global Head of Content, he helped to launch the streaming service with Trent Reznor.

His career also includes stints at m Interscope Records where he was Head of Rock & Alternative Marketing, as well as Atlantic Records and Ticketmaster.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Carl, the Shelter Music Group team and BMG to support our artists and strengthen their connection to fans by building a next generation music company. The power of the capabilities and partnership with BMG will set a new standard for the industry,” said Frank.

BMG also announced the hire of Victoria Tsigonis, who was named Head of Marketing & Digital Strategy and Clay Busch named Head of Brand Partnerships & Lifestyle Marketing.

Tsigonis brings significant expertise in artist management, global marketing, project management and content creation to the table. She began her career at Columbia Records, before moving to Island Records UK, where she led marketing for artists such as Ariana Grande, Austin Mahone and Alex Clare.

Busch, a 15-year specialist in marketing, branding, partnerships and live events, will oversee non-traditional marketing efforts for Shelter.

Prior to joining Shelter Music Group, Busch was a concert industry consultant for brands, companies and artists including Monster Energy, Interscope Records, Hard Rock Café, Slipknot No 9 Whiskey, Zippo and others.

As well, he was the first hire for noted festival promoter Danny Wimmer Presents, and later served as Vice President for marketing, media and brand partnerships for the company.