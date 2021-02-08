The Marshall Tucker Band Signs With UTA

(CelebrityAccess) — Southern rock legends The Marshall Tucker Band has signed with UTA for worldwide representation in all areas of their career.

“There are no words to describe how excited we are that we will be working with United Talent Agency,” explains Gray. “Individually and wholly, we feel as if this company is the organization to take us into our 50th year. Looking forward to seeing you all down the road!”

“We are beyond excited to represent The Marshall Tucker Band. We look forward to working on expanding the group’s iconic legacy to the next generation through touring, content, and branding,” says UTA’s Alec Vidmar, Greg Janese, and Lance Roberts in a joint statement.

News of their new agency signing comes as the MTB prepares to mark their 50th anniversary as a band. Originally formed in Spartanburg, SC in 1972, the only current founding member of the group still with the band is frontman Doug Grey.

The MTB continue to be managed by Charlie Brusco and Darren Hagen in the Atlanta division of Red Light Management.