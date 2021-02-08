UTA Signs The Famed Apollo Theater

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced the signing of the iconic Harlem live entertainment venue and cultural touchstone, The Apollo Theater.

Through the deal, UTA will help to expand the Apollo’s cultural influence, representation, and programming across TV, Film, Podcasts, Publishing and Events through its notable IP.

That IP includes Between the World and Me, a television special based on Ta-Nehisi Coates’ memoir that was produced by the Apollo’s executive producer, Kamilah Forbes, and which premiered on premium cable television channel HBO and the HBO Max streaming service.

Other projects include he Apollo, which chronicles the Theater’s nearly nine-decade history, as well as a recent collaboration with Amazon Studios for the third season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a special event with the cast and creative team on the Apollo’s Digital Stage.

While the Apollo, like much of the rest of the live entertainment world is dealing with the fallout of COVID-19, the theater announced the programming for its Spring 2021 season, including a range of free and ticketed virtual events, including the Apollo Film series celebration of House Party and House Party 2 featuring performances by Kid ‘N Play among others; the return of bi-annual WOW (Women of the World) Festival featuring more than 80 thought leaders, scholars, and artists; and the return of Apollo favorites including Music Café, Comedy Club, Live Wire conversations, Career Panels, and more.