The CMA Partners With Touring Professionals Alliance To Help Feed Nashville Crew

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association launched a new partnership with the Touring Professionals Alliance, a nonprofit that helps to support crew members and production personnel in the live touring industry.

As part of the partnership, the CMA, through its ongoing, Music Industry COVID Support (MICS) initiative, will provide financial backing for the Touring Professionals Alliance Kitchen program, which offers chef-driven meals to live music professionals.

Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 24, the Touring Professionals Alliance Kitchen will operate once a week through Wednesday, March 24 in Nashville. The kitchen is powered by local restaurants, including Audrey, helmed by Chef Sean Brock, and Chaatable, helmed by Chef Maneet Chauhan.

Music industry professionals interested in receiving a meal through the program must register in advance HERE. Donate to the Touring Professionals Alliance Kitchen. Registration can be done online here.

“Live music touring professionals are like family members to us, and we are honored to partner with the Touring Professionals Alliance to contribute to their efforts,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “The aid provided through the Touring Professionals Alliance Kitchen goes so much deeper than simply offering meals to industry professionals in need—TPA has created an environment for our friends to come together for a brief moment of relief in what has been an incredibly difficult year.”

“COVID devastated the live music touring industry and put thousands of professionals out of work almost overnight. The Touring Professionals Alliance came together to aid our work families who are struggling,” added Jerome Crooks, Touring Professionals Alliance Co-Founder and tour manager for bands such as NIN, Tool and Soundgarden. “We are beyond grateful to the CMA for their generous donation of funds and resources that allow us to provide a measure of relief to help our brothers and sisters in need.”

The Touring Professionals Alliance Kitchen launched in 2020 in partnership with The Lee Initiative and has since served more than 7,500 meals in Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville and New York in partnership with local restaurants.

For more information on the relief efforts and for specifics on dates and locations for meal distribution visit TouringProfessionals.com. Donations to support the program can be made here.