The VIP Booking Podcast Debuts With Jon Ollier And Natasha Gregory

The new B2B podcast for and about the European Live Music Industry presented by VIP-Booking.com.

Hosted by Paul Cheetham, each episode will be discussing themes and subjects specific to the Live Music Industry.

In this first edition, Paul talks to Ed Sheeran’s agent Jon Ollier and First Aid Kit’s agent Natasha Gregory about leaving established agencies to form their own companies in the midst of the pandemic.

Along the way, we find out:

which event Jon can’t wait to attend.

why Natasha insists on a No BS policy.

what Jon and Natasha most admire about each other’s work.

and Paul comes clean about almost ending Ed Sheeran’s singing career. By accident!