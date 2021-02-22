VIP Booking Podcast
Breaking News Business News Industry News

The VIP Booking Podcast Debuts With Jon Ollier And Natasha Gregory

CelebrityAccess Staff WritersPosted on by CelebrityAccess Staff Writers  Contact Me
81 0

The new B2B podcast for and about the European Live Music Industry presented by VIP-Booking.com.

Hosted by Paul Cheetham, each episode will be discussing themes and subjects specific to the Live Music Industry.

In this first edition, Paul talks to Ed Sheeran’s agent Jon Ollier and First Aid Kit’s agent Natasha Gregory about leaving established agencies to form their own companies in the midst of the pandemic.

Along the way, we find out:

  • which event Jon can’t wait to attend.
  • why Natasha insists on a No BS policy.
  • what Jon and Natasha most admire about each other’s work.

Listen to “WE TALK : LIVE MUSIC – 1” on Spreaker.

and Paul comes clean about almost ending Ed Sheeran’s singing career. By accident!

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post