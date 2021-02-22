ILMC 33 Set For Next Week

(CelebrityAccess) — With a little more than a week to go, organizers are gearing up for the 33rd edition oof the International Live Music Conference, the preeminent business event for professionals in the touring and festival industry.

This year, ILMC will be fully virtual for the first time in its history, and will feature an impressive lineup of guest speakers that includes Irving Azoff (Azoff Music), Klaus-Peter Schulenberg (CTS Eventim), industry commentator Bob Lefsetz, Emma Banks (CAA), Tim Leiweke (Oak View Group), Jason Danter (Lady Gaga/Madonna), Lucy Dickins (WME), Pandora founder Tim Westergren, Sam Kirby Yoh (UTA) and Mumford & Sons’ Ben Lovett.

Some of the 60 panels and keynotes scheduled for the three-day conference include Grassroots Venues: The Road To Recovery, which examines the unique challenges faced by small, independent music venues; and Insurance: The Big Update, a panel that will detail the sweeping changes to event insurance in the wake of the pandemic.

“This edition of ILMC will mark one year since the live music business began to shut due to COVID-19, and it takes place just as markets around the world are pushing forward with plans to reopen. This is a crucial moment to bring the global live music business together to define its restart,” said ILMC head Greg Parmley.

Other events on tap for ILMC 33 include Pulse, a brand-new day of discussion around the intersection of technology and live music, and The Experience Economy Meeting (TEEM) which focuses on non-music content.

As well, ILMC 33 will include opportunities for networking with peers, such as the speed meeting sessions and the Battle Royale Texas hold’em poker tournament.

ILMC 33 will also host the industry-focused Arthur Awards, which will stream live this year from London’s Royal Albert Hall as the historic venue marks its 150th anniversary.

Music will be front and center at ILMC 33 and the virtual conference will feature more than 50 showcases from new artists, presented by some of the leading talent agencies in the industry.

2021 will also host the annual Production Meeting, which invites touring and production professionals for a day of debates, and the e Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI), presented with AGreenerFestival, which focuses on creating sustainable events.

Companies supporting ILMC 33 include Live Nation, Ticketmaster, CTS Eventim, ASM Global, Showsec, Tysers, Hearby & Semmel Concerts.

ILMC kicks off on March 3rd and runs through March 5th. The full schedule and details of all sessions and speakers are at 33.ilmc.com.