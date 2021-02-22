French House Icons Daft Punk Are Splitsville

(CelebrityAccess) — Daft Punk, the electronic music production duo known for their robotic costumes, and for creating some of the most popular dance hits in the last two decades, have officially parted ways.

The duo revealed their plans to split with “Epilogue” a nearly 8-minute video which featured the pair walking in a desert, wearing their customary robot-like costumes and masks. As they walk, gap gradually opens between them until one stops and begins removing his costume to reveal an control panel.

The other black-clad figure actives a countdown on the revealed panel, which ends in an explosion, which is followed by a transition to a date that marks the duo’s collaboration together: 1993-2021.

A publicist for the group confirmed to multiple media outlets that Daft Punk had split but declined to provide additional information.

Daft Punk, comprised of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, helped to define and spread the gospel of French touch-style house music to international audiences. Their 1997 debut Homework is widely considerd to be a classic of electronic music and includes singles such as “Around the World,” “Rolling & Scratching,” and “Da Funk.”

Their 2013 album Random Access Memories, which was produced largely with analog instruments and session musicians, topped charts in multiple markets, including their homeland, France, and in the U.S., where it landed at #1 on the Billboard 200 and sold more than 330,000 copies in its first week.

The album went on to earn the group multiple Grammys, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Dance/Electronica Album.