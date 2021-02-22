Rob Prinz Steps Down At ICM Partners, Mark Siegel Named Head Of Worldwide Concerts

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — ICM Partners announced a shakeup of its concerts division on Monday that include the elevation of Mark Siegel to Head of Worldwide Concerts; Robert Gibbs, who was named Head of Music, and Matt Bates, who was tapped as Head of International/Europe.

Founding partner and board member of ICM Partners Steve Levine will continue in his current role of Co-Head of Worldwide Concerts, a position he has held for more than 20 years. Peter Elliot, remains Managing Director of Primary Talent International, while Scott Mantell will remain co-head of ICM International based in Los Angeles.

Siegal will step into a leadership role formerly held by veteran talent agent Rob Prinz, who has served as Co-Head of Worldwide Concerts since 2015, and who announced plans to step down. Prinz will remain at ICM Partners as an agent and focus on his client roster, including Jerry Seinfeld, ICM Partners said.

“We thank Rob for the outstanding job he has done especially our aggressive growth strategy in 2020. He and I have been discussing his desire to move back to becoming a full-time agent for a while and while we both now feel that the time right, I am grateful to him for the job he has done helping to grow and mentor the next generation of leaders and position the department for continued success and even further growth,” said Chris Silbermann, CEO of ICM Partners.

“Working with this group as a team leader to help take the Concerts Dept to where we are today has been incredibly rewarding. Collaborating with Chris Silberman has been the best experience I’ve had at any of the major agencies I’ve been fortunate to work at. We saw eye to eye on every strategic move and its timing straight down the line which really was the catalyst for our growth. I look forward to ongoing work with our incredible clients and supporting the team to maintain the trajectory we are now on,” Prinz said.

In 2020, Prinz oversaw the concerts division during a year that proved to be particularly challenging for many talent agencies which faced the hammer and anvil of the shutdowns of the film and television production industry, as well as the concert industry. However, during that year, ICM Partners managed to expand, with the acquisition of Primary Talent in March, as well as adding numerous high-profile agents from rivals such as WME and Paradigm, including Pete Nash, Ron Kaplan, Garry Buck, Simon Clarkson, Dave Kaplan, Alex Buck, Paul Gongaware, Randall Uritsky and Emily Yoon.

“I am extremely humbled and excited to be given the opportunity to step into a new role within ICM Concerts. Chris Silbermann and Rob Prinz led the charge over the past year to grow our division and lay the foundation for ICM Concerts to be a leader in the industry for years to come. We have created a talented, diverse, and forward-thinking leadership team who I am proud to work alongside in our commitment to best represent our incredible clients. They are the reason we strive every day to be better than yesterday and I cannot think of a better group of agents, assistants and support staff who display their commitment and passion daily to that end. As I step into this new role, I do so knowing I am surrounded by an incredible team, including my partners Steve Levine, Rob Gibbs and Matt Bates, and I am eager to continue the work that has propelled this department forward. I am equally excited to work with Jacqui, Yves, Ari and Mitch as they step into an active leadership role. To Rob Prinz, my colleague but more importantly my friend, thank you for your tireless work and leadership, especially over the past year, which resulted in the tremendous growth of our department. I look forward to continuing to have you as a partner and a colleague for years to come,” said Siegal.

With his ascension to ICM Partners Head of Music, Gibbs becomes the first black executive to lead the music department at a major agency.

“I am proud to work with Mark, Steve and Matt to lead this division and equally excited to work with our Next Gen Leaders, Jacqui, Yves, Ari and Mitch, who will help energize the entire concerts division. We pride ourselves on our culture and values as well as a client first dedication to the representation business, the only business we are in,” Robert Gibbs said.

“Since Primary joined with ICM 12 months ago, the support and vision I have seen from Chris Silbermann has been exceptional, which is reflected in the department’s growth and expansion. The foundation Rob Prinz built in the concert division has left ICM in a formidable position from which to navigate the exciting new world of live music, which is about to open up globally. I am looking forward to working alongside Mark Siegel and Rob Gibbs in their new roles and our incredible team of agents who will lead ICM to the forefront of the live music business,” added Matt Bates.

The reconfiguration of the concerts division also included the launch of ICM Partners’ Next Gen Concerts Leadership Committee, which is intended to keep the concerts division competitive and to internally develop new department leadership. At launch, the committee will include Jacqueline Reynolds-Drumm, Yves C. Pierre, Ari Bernstein and Mitch Blackman.

Correction: Mark Siegel was incorrectly listed as the Co-Head of Worldwide Concerts but is instead the Head of Worldwide Concert