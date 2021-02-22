Nicole Raymond Named Director Of Ticketing At Austin’s Moody Center

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — As the new, privately funded Moody Center in Austin inches closer to its opening date, venue management company Oak View Group announced the appointment of Raymond as director of ticketing at the arena.

Raymond will assume her new role at the arena effective immediately and will report to Jeff Nickler, senior vice president of OVG Austin and Moody Center general manager, and Casey Spark vice president of OVG Austin and Moody Center assistant general manager.

“We are excited to have such a seasoned leader join our team. Nicole comes to us with an expansive amount of experience in the ticketing space having worked for our venue partner, Live Nation/ C3 Presents, along with other major venues around the country. ”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the stellar Oak View Group team in Austin. I’m looking forward to helping build an incredible new venue alongside my friends and former colleagues at Live Nation/C3 Presents. Everyone involved in this project is creating something truly unique and authentic to Austin while Moody Center becomes a top destination for fans and visitors alike,” added Raymond.

The 15,000-capacity Moody Center is scheduled to open in early 2020 and will serve as home court for men and women’s basketball for the University of Texas at Austin. The $338 million arena will also host concerts, graduations, as well other events for the university, area high schools, and the Austin community.