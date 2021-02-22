Brooklyn Made Pacts With Dice For Ticketing At United Palace Theater

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent New York concert promoter Brooklyn Made announced it has struck a multi-year exclusive partnership with music discovery and ticketing platform DICE to provide digital ticketing services.

Through the agreement, DICE will provide music fans with access to digital tickets that lock to their smartphones, effectively cutting scalpers out of the picture. The DICE platform also includes refunds for sold out shows and a waitlist to access popular concerts.

Dice also features a music discovery tool that leverages music streaming data to provide personalized recommendations for relevant events.

Initially, the deal covers all concerts promoted at New York City’s historic United Palace Theater and expanded to additional Brooklyn Made-booked venues at a later date.

“DICE is the perfect ticketing partner for Brooklyn Made,” said Brooklyn Made founder Anthony Makes. “When I started this company, I began working non-stop on building a better experience for both the fans and the artists we work with. DICE shares our vision that the old systems are antiquated and not fan friendly. We’ve seen first-hand how great their systems are with their work on Primavera Sound and their venues overseas. We know our fans are going to love this. We look forward to growing our partnership in the years to come.”

“Brooklyn Made is quickly becoming one of the premiere independent promoters in the country,” added Russ Tannen, Chief Revenue Office of DICE. “Our new partnership with them will offer the industry and fans an alternative to the current status quo. We share the same values – we’re focused on the fan. We know this partnership will begin to revolutionize the system by making ticketing fairer and offering both artists and fans a better experience.”