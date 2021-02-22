Canadian Country Music Royalty Team Up To Support The Unison Benevolent Fund

(CelebrityAccess) — Canada’s country music community has joined forces to help raise money to support the Unison Fund, Canada’s music industry charity, which has seen unprecedented demand in the era of COVID-19.

The fundraising initiative began as an idle conversation about how to write a song and get it recorded, but slowly became something much more. The track, “Looking for a Lockdown with You” was written by Troy Kokol and Joni Delaurier of Scarlett Butler and some friends but was picked up by a group of Canadian country icons, including Canadian Country Music Association Hall of Fame inductee Michelle Wright, CCMA Award winners Aaron Goodvin and Duane Steele, and Amber Marshall of CBC’s Heartland, who went into the studio to record it.

All of the artists donated their talent and time for the recording, which was facilitated by Reluctant Cowboy Records who produced the track free of charge. Beginning on Monday, fans can download the track from Bandcamp for $5.00 with 100% of the net proceeds going to the Unison Fund in support of the Canadian live music industry.

As well, for every download, fans will be entered into a contest to win a personalized video message from Heartland’s Amber Marshall along with a digital code that will allow them to join a private Zoom concert featuring; the new duo Scarlett Butler, Duane Steele, Aaron Goodvin, and CCMA Hall of Fame member Michelle Wright.

“We are deep into the global pandemic and there is still very little indication as to when live music will come back,” shares Amanda Power, Unison Fund, Executive Director. “That means more and more musicians and music industry workers are losing job opportunities or canceling tours that they and their crew rely on. The need is unprecedented but reminds us of Unison’s mission and purpose to provide emergency assistance in times of crisis. However, at a time where our services are needed most, the organization is also struggling. Now more than ever, Unison is a critical safety-net for members of the Canadian music industry. I urgently ask you to donate today to help keep Unison alive; play a part in providing Canadian music and entertainment workers and their families with the resources they desperately need so that we can all make it through this pandemic, together.”

