Drew Wilson Named COO/CFO At SoundCloud

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — SoundCloud announced the hire of entertainment and finance executive Drew Wilson to serve as the streamer’s Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1st.

In his new role at SoundCloud, Wilson will oversee all finance and operations, including workplace, and human resources functions, reporting to Michael Weissman, Chief Executive Officer of SoundCloud.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join SoundCloud and to work with Mike Weissman on expanding the company’s strategic vision and operational effectiveness. SoundCloud is well suited to grow and serve its young artist and listener community while taking advantage of new opportunities and changes in the market. SoundCloud is a dynamic company with great smart innovative people. I look forward to learning more about the company’s operations to help optimize performance and identify opportunities to expand the business,” Wilson said of his new role.

Wilson joins SoundCloud from the journalism nonprofit First Look Media, where he Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer with oversight of the company’s operations, sales & distribution, HR, product and engineering, finance, strategic planning and business development.

His resume also includes senior roles at AwesomenessTV in Los Angeles, RLJ Entertainment/AcornTV, and Discovery Communications.

As well, Wilson serves on the boards of two non-profit organizations that support the education and uplifting of diverse voices in media including The Gotham/Independent Film Project (IFP) and Women of Color Unite (WOCU).

“I am excited to have Drew join SoundCloud. He is an entertainment industry leader with an incredibly strong business, operational and financial background, driving media organizations during a time of transformative change. His unique perspective in building business around emerging creative talent alongside his operational and financial skills, makes him the ideal fit for us as we continue to grow and expand our business into a next generation music entertainment company,” said Weissman.