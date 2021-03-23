Griff Wins The 2021 Brits Rising Star Awards

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Rising British pop singer Griff has been announced as the winner of the Brits 2021 Rising Star Award.

Born to a Chinese mother and Jamaican father, Griff, whose real name is Sarah Faith Griffiths, broke through in 2019, when she signed with Warner Records and released her debut single “Mirror Talk.”

While the song didn’t generate much motion on the charts, it was picked up by BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac. Last year, she was nominated for the first-ever Ivor Novello Rising Star Award and was featured in Disney’s first Christmas ad campaign with ‘Love Is A Compass.’

Griff secured a Top 5 place in the BBC’s Sound of 2021 poll earlier this year, and will release her first mixtape, ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’, on Warner Music this summer.

Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama were also shortlisted for Brit Awards Rising Star prize, which last year evolved from its original name of BRITs Critics’ Choice.

“In my head I’m still screaming from the phone call when I found out. It’s honestly such a miracle: how on earth did we manage to win a BRIT and break through during a pandemic?”

The BRIT Awards 2021 takes place on 11th May.