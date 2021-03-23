Kaskade, Excision, And Griz Lead The Lineup For Imagine Festival’s 2021 In Person Return

CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, GA (CelebrityAccess) — Iris Presents, organizers of the EDM-heavy Imagine Festival, announced the lineup for the in-person return of the event, which is set to close out the summer of 2021.

Set for September 17-19 at Bouckaert Farm in Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia, organizers for the multi-stage festival announced headliners Excision, Kaskade, Illenium, and Griz, along with special guest Griffin, and a live set by Madeon.

The announced festival bill also includes 3LAU, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Blunts & Blondes, Liquid Stranger, Dabin, Clozee, and Dion Timmer, as well as numerous back-to-back DJ sets, including Adventure Club B2B Riot Ten, Ghastly B2B Joyryde, Carnage B2B Borgore, and Virtual Riot B2B Barely Alive, among others.

Other artists joining the Imagine lineup: Abelation; Alber-K; Blackgummy; Brondo; Corrupt UK; Devault; Dieselboy; Eddie Gold; Joyce Muniz; Kaivon; Laser Assassins; Leah Culver; Lick, Mersiv; Moore Kismet; No Mana; Of the Trees, and Reaper.

Also returning for 2021 will be the Imagine Festival Daytime Pool Party that will feature Kaskade performing his second set of the festival.

“The diversity and special B2Bs make this one of the most exciting lineups to date. We are putting together an experience we hope will help relieve some of the pain we have felt over this past year- nature is now our ultimate special guest. I get chills thinking about the moments we will share again,” says Imagine Festival co-founder, Glenn Goodhand.

Tickets for the event, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19, went on sale on Tuesday.