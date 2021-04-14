The Event & Arena Marketing Conference Announces Virtual Event For 2021

(CelebrityAccess) — The Event & Arena Marketing Conference announced plans for a virtual conference this year, which is scheduled to take place from June 8 – 10.

The format for this year’s virtual event will be similar to past in-person conferences with general sessions, breakout group sessions, a sponsor showcase, an evening mixer, and networking opportunities.

Programming for 2021 includes:

• The Rise of TikTok & Its Impact on the Live Touring Industry

• The Move to Mobile Everything – All You Need in the Palm of Your Hand

• Music X Brand Partnerships: An Evolution Here to Stay

• Safe & Sound – PR Strategies for Reopening Your Venue to Fans

• Live Recording of the Adventures in Venueland Podcast with a very special guest

• Diversify Your Venues with Actionable Change

• 2021 EAMC Impact Award

Guests lined up to for this year’s confab include Noelle Scaggs, Co-Lead Singer of Fitz and The Tantrums and Founder of Diversify The Stage, as well as marketing specialists from TikTok, Apple Music, Live Nation Canada, and more. Plus, professionals from venues across North America, including STAPLES Center, Bridgestone Arena, Climate Pledge Arena, Golden1 Center, Scotiabank Arena, and more to be announced.

Also newly added for 2021 will be the announcement of the inaugural Impact Award, which will honor an industry professional who made a positive impact as a contributing member in their community in 2020. Submissions are being accepted now through April 30, 2021.

Registration for this year’s virtual EAMC will be complimentary this year, courtesy of EventHub, with the first 200 registrants eligible to receive a custom gift box delivered in advance of the conference.