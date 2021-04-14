Margaret McGuffin Named CEO Of Music Publishers Canada

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Trade industry group Music Publishers Canada announced the internal promotion of Margaret McGuffin to the leadership role of Chief Executive Officer.

McGuffin, a recognized figure in the world of Canadian music publishing, joined MPC in 2016 as Executive Director. Her previous experience includes a three-year stint at the Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency, where she rose to the rank of Vice President, Industry Relations and Communications, and CEO of Music Rights Organization Canada.

During her tenure at MPC, she helped to forward the organization’s mission of advocating for a modernized Copyright Act and plays a significant role in the current CRTC Commercial radio policy framework review.

As well, she has provided leadership on key initiatives at the organization, including the Women in the Studio National Accelerator, music publishing 101 training, the Meet the Music Supervisors series, the annual Music Tech Summit and the CREATE export trade missions and song camps that have continued during COVID.

“The Board of MPC would like to acknowledge the important work Margaret is doing on behalf of our music publisher members and the music publishing community as a whole, especially in the area of advocacy,” Board Chairperson Vincent Degiorgio said.

“I would like to thank my team and the MPC Board of Directors for their support and their vision for the future of music publishing in Canada” added McGuffin.