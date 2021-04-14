Meddling Expands Its Artist Discovery Platform For Music Publishers

(CelebrityAccess) — Meddling, an A&R and artist discovery platform serving major labels, revealed a new version of its service which has been tailored for the music publishing industry.

“There are more than 20 unpublished songwriters in the US Top 100 right now,” says Travis Rosenblatt, founder and CEO of Meddling. “Publishers have not yet had access to the same set of tools to discover songwriters that labels have been using for years to find new artists. There is a huge opportunity here for frontline publishing A&R.”

Meddling, which launched in 2015, provides customizable, automated real-time analysis of international music consumption, allowing customers to identify emerging artists that match their A&R investment strategy.

According to the company, Meddling’s songwriter platform uses a learning layer that fills in partial or missing publishing data, allowing A&R teams to discover, identify, unpublished songwriters who can be filtered by geography, genre, or other metrics.

In addition to songwriter discovery for signing purposes, publishers can also view trending published writers for setting up co-writes, sessions, and camps.

As well, PROs can also view data by unaffiliated songwriters with an eye towards early signings, the company said.

“Travis and Meddling are always driving innovation in the marriage of music and data,” says Mike Caren, APG CEO. “Meddling for Publishers furthers this and opens the door for publishers to get quick and easy visibility of available songwriters.”

Meddling for Publishers is currently being tested by several prominent independent publishers, including Concord, APG, Downtown, Riptide, Ultra, and Nettwerk.