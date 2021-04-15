Music In Paranoid Times: Episode 17 Ft. Cristina Fernandes, Listen Harder Publicity

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – In Episode 17 of Music In Paranoid Times, the podcast that seeks to uncover what drives music people in the digital age, Juliette & Al talk to Cristina Fernandes, co-founder and publicist of one of Canada’s leading independent music publicity companies, Listen Harder, about working with artists through the pandemic, tips for when to hire a publicist, how to ensure acts aren’t forgotten by their audience when they’re outside of an album cycle, her own critical thinking podcast, The Reality Check, and much more.

You can listen to the Music In Paranoid Times podcast via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or for free HERE.

