SBA Says It Is Still Working To Fix The Shuttered Venue Operator Grant Application System

(Hypebot) — The SBA has issued a vague update as the portal to administer $16.3 billion in Shuttered Venue Operating Grants (SVOG) to devastated independent music venues, promoters, and agents remained closed.

Wednesday evening the SBA offered this SVOG update which offered few specifics and no date as to when the portal to accept applications would open.

It reads in full:

“The SBA has identified and fixed the initial issues related to the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant application portal.”

“When we re-started rigorous testing with our vendors and did additional risk analysis, our teams identified other potential performance issues, which we are working to resolve. We are focused on strengthening the portal’s performance and user enhancements for when it reopens.”

“We also continue to engage with stakeholders and will provide advance notice of the reopening date to allow for sufficient preparation time.”

The SBA SVOG portal remained closed on Thursday morning.

Technical problems forced the US Small Business Administration to close the new SVOG grant portal 8 days ago before a single application was received for the desperately needed funding.

The US Office Of Inspector General has issued a letter critical of the SBA’s planning and questioning the agency’s ability to handle the massive grant program.

Late Tuesday the SBA had offered this update: