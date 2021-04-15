Facebook Adds Video Monetization Options

(Hypebot) — Facebook hasn’t exactly been an industry leader when it comes to allowing users to monetize content, but has been making an effort recently to rectify the situation. Here we look at Facebook’s new monetization options, and how you can best capitalize on them.

Guest post by Bobby Owsinski of Music 3.0

When it comes to monetizing content, Facebook has always been behind the other popular social services. That doesn’t mean that the company isn’t trying to catch up though. Recently Facebook announced a new range of monetization options focusing on short videos. Is this an effort to eat into TikTok’s recent popularity? Maybe, but money always talks louder than visibility.

First, Facebook creators can earn money from videos as short as one minute long, with, as the company puts it, “a minimally interruptive ad running at 30 seconds.” If the video is 3 minutes long or longer, an ad will be shown at 45 seconds in. This is a departure from its previous ad insertion policy, where the ad wouldn’t appear before 1 minute into the video. It should be noted that this is double the length of an Instagram Reels clip, but the thought is that if a creator is good at making 30 second videos, then it shouldn’t be too difficult to make them a little longer.

How To Qualify

You have to qualify in order to be eligible for monetization, and the company has altered its standards a bit there as well. According to Facebook, creators now need:

“600,000 total minutes viewed from any combination of video uploads – on-demand, Live and previously Live – in the last 60 days.

5 or more active video uploads or previously Live videos. Videos must be published, not deleted, and compliant with our Content Monetization Policies.

That’s not all though. “Content creators must still publish from a Page (not a profile) with at least 10,000 followers, be 18 years old and located in a supported country, and their Page must pass and remain compliant with our Partner Monetization Policies.”

Facebook is now rolling out monetization options for users who livestream as well. Up until now, this was an invite-only program. In order to qualify for in-stream ads for the new Live program, content creators must have 60,000 Live minutes viewed in the last 60 days in addition to meeting the video-on-demand program requirements. Watch time or uploads from cross-posted videos don’t count towards qualification for both programs though.

You can see if you qualify as well as submit your page for review for both programs in Facebook’s Creator Studio. You can find out more about the new programs and the latest monetization options here.