High-Def Audio Streaming Platform Qobuz Expands In Six International Markets

(CelebrityAccess) — Qobuz, the high-definition audio streaming service, announced it has launched in six new countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland.

The new territories are a significant expansion for Qobuz, which was previously operating primarily in Europe, including Germany, Austria, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, as well as the United Kingdom and Ireland, and in the U.S. since 2019.

“Our ambition is to make Qobuz THE global benchmark for high-quality music streaming and download platforms. Today we are pleased to bring our offering to markets where the expectation for a premium service such as ours exists and is growing. Far from a simple streaming service that gives music to consume, Qobuz aims to bring music back to its true value by offering its subscribers the best of music. In mature markets such as Australia, New Zealand, and Northern Europe, these new locations are highly strategic for Qobuz in the context of our international expansion,” said Georges Fornay, Deputy CEO of Qobuz.

Founded in 2007, Qobuz offers high resolution audio streaming and is the only multi-genre platform to recieve Japan Audio Society’s ‘Hi-Res’ certification. Qobuz’s music library currently contains over 70 million trackas well as hundreds of thousands of articles on music created by a selected team of curators that includes artist biographies, musical booklets, album reviews, and interviews.