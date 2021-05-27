Music In Paranoid Times: Episode 18 Ft. Pual Koehler, Drummer + MNGMT, Silverstein

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – In Episode 18 of Music In Paranoid Times, the podcast that seeks to uncover what drives music people in the digital age, Juliette & Al talk to Paul Koehler, drummer and manager of legendary Canadian post-hardcore outfit Silverstein about the band’s recent 20th anniversary, their 10th studio album A Beautiful Place To Drown, maintaining/evolving their sound after two decades together, touring in the time of Covid, and more.
You can listen to the Music In Paranoid Times podcast via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or for free HERE.
Check out Episode 18 below:
Subscribe to the Music In Paranoid Times YouTube channel HERE.