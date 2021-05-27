Music In Paranoid Times: Episode 18 Ft. Pual Koehler, Drummer + MNGMT, Silverstein

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – In Episode 18 of Music In Paranoid Times, the podcast that seeks to uncover what drives music people in the digital age, Juliette & Al talk to Paul Koehler, drummer and manager of legendary Canadian post-hardcore outfit Silverstein about the band’s recent 20th anniversary, their 10th studio album A Beautiful Place To Drown, maintaining/evolving their sound after two decades together, touring in the time of Covid, and more.

You can listen to the Music In Paranoid Times podcast via Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or for free HERE .

Check out Episode 18 below:

