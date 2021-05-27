Grammys Revise Award Rules, Release 2021-22 Deadlines

(Hypebot) — The Grammys released their newest calendar Wednesday along with some significant rules and eligibility changes.

The biggest change is the expansion of eligibility for credited producers, songwriters, and engineers in the Album of the Year category. All are now eligible, whereas recognition was previously limited to those credited on 33% or more of an album’s run time.

The overall percentage of newly recorded material required for an album to be eligible for an award has been upped from 50% to 75% must have been recorded within five years of the release date.

The full list of revisions appears is below the calendar.

GRAMMY AWARDS YEAR CALENDAR

GRAMMY AWARDS YEAR CALENDAR 2020 — 2021 Sept.1, 2020 – Sept. 30, 2021 Release Eligibility Period March 1, 2021, 11:59 P.M. PT Deadline to apply for membership for 64th GRAMMY Awards. Fees must be paid in order to qualify for voting. July 6, 2021, 9 A.M. PT Media Company Registration begins Aug. 24, 2021, 6 P.M. PT Media Company Registration ends July 13, 2021, 9 A.M. PT First-round Online Entry Process (OEP) Access Period begins July 29, 2021, 6 P.M. PT First-round Online Entry Process (OEP) Access Period ends Aug. 17, 2021, 9 A.M. PT Final-round Online Entry Process (OEP) Access Period begins Aug. 31, 2021, 6 P.M. PT Final-round Online Entry Process (OEP) Access Period ends Oct. 22, 2021 – Nov. 5, 2021 First-round Voting TBD Nominations announced Dec. 6, 2021 – Jan. 5, 2022 Final-round Voting 14 days after the announcement of nominations Deadline for errors and omissions to the nominations

2022 Jan. 31, 2022 64th Premiere Ceremony Jan. 31, 2022 64th GRAMMY Awards

NEW GRAMMY RULE AMENDMENTS

Album Of The Year Category: Nominee And Recipient Eligibility

Moving forward, all credited artists (including featured artists), songwriters of new material, producers, recording engineers, mixers, and mastering engineers are eligible to be GRAMMY nominees and recipients in the Album Of The Year category. Previously, the rule stated that all artists, songwriters, producers, recording engineers, mixers, and mastering engineers were required to be credited with at least 33 percent or more of playing time.

Dance Field: Renamed And Redefined Category

The category formerly known as “Best Dance Recording” has been renamed “Best Dance/Electronic Recording.” This category is intended for recordings with significant electronic-based instrumentation generally based around a rhythmic dance beat. The screening criteria includes established dance and electronic recording genres as well as related emerging genres, in order to accurately reflect the current trends in dance and/or electronic music.

Classical Field: Allow Singles In Five Classical Categories

To reflect trends in classical music consumption, singles that are not part of an album will now be eligible in five Classical categories including Best Orchestral Performance, Best Choral Performance, Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance, Best Classical Instrumental Solo, and Best Contemporary Classical Composition.

Music For Visual Media Field: Compilation Category Limits And Updated Rules

Clearer limits to the number of participants who can be awarded in the Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media category have been set:

a. For albums consisting largely of pre-existing masters, up to two album producers and up to two music supervisors can be awarded.

b. For albums consisting largely of new recordings, principal artist(s) with significant contributing performance(s) (ensemble-driven casts in which performers have comparable musical and dramatic participation in the recording are not eligible); up to three producer(s) (in extraordinary circumstances an appeal for a possible fourth will be considered); and up to two music supervisors can be awarded. An engineer/mixer(s) who contributes greater than 50 percent playing time of newly recorded material can also be awarded.

Additionally, those entering albums and tracks that are released during the current eligibility period in the Music For Visual Media Field but are associated with a visual medium that will be released during the next eligibility period will now have two options:

1. Enter the albums or tracks during the current year in categories that are not in the Music For Visual Media Field. They will not be eligible the following year in the Music For Visual Media Field if this option is chosen.

2. Enter them the following year as long as they do not get entered in any category during the current year. Albums will only be eligible in their respective category: Compilation or Score. Songs will be eligible in Song Written For Visual Media. They will also be eligible in other song categories as long as they fulfill the “track from a previous year is eligible” rule.

Music Film Field: Eligibility Clarification

Music-related documentaries must contain a minimum of 51 percent of performance-based material or individual music videos that together create a visual album (if videos are packaged and entered together as one cohesive film). While dramatic feature films and biopics are not eligible, films with fictional elements are eligible.

Technical GRAMMY Award Addition

A second Technical GRAMMY Award has been added, specifically reserved for a company, organization or institution. This award would be optional, and at the yearly discretion of the Technical GRAMMY Committee. The Technical GRAMMY is awarded to those individuals who have dramatically pushed boundaries and made groundbreaking, important, outstanding, and influential contributions of technical excellence and innovation to the recording field throughout their lifetime.

Vote Trading And Manipulation

Academy members or their designated publicists are now restricted to FYC emails, social media posts and physical mailings that promote only their own recordings, prohibiting lobbying on behalf of other members.

Album Eligibility

To be eligible for GRAMMY Award consideration, an album must contain greater than 75 percent playing time of newly recorded (within five years of the release date), previously unreleased recordings*. The current eligibility rule is 50 percent. (Note: Best Compilation Soundtrack, Best Historical Album, Best Immersive Audio Album, Best Recording Package, Best Special Package, and Best Album Notes accept albums of recordings that are not newly recorded.)

*Note: The updated album eligibility rule goes into effect for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards taking place in 2023.

.For information on the awards process and key dates surrounding the eligibility period for the 64th GRAMMY Awards, visit here.