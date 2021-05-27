Bandsintown Data Shows In-Person Concerts Returning Much Faster Than Predicted

(Hypebot) — Data from Bandsintown’s 62 million registered users and 550,000 artists reveal a robust and surprisingly fast return of in-person concerts.

78% of announced concerts are happening in the next 6 months

The number of live concerts announced to happen as early as this weekend is exploding as concerns over fan and artist hesitancy as well as the time needed to launch a new tour prove unfounded.

222,170 upcoming events are now listed on Bandsintown versus 87,000 at the start of 2021. A surprising 78% of those upcoming events (174,511) are happening before the end of this year.

Bandsintown‘s data also shows that 2022 is likely to see twice as many artists on stage than before the pandemic. Concert behemoth Live Nation recently shared that it had already booked twice as many concerts for 2022 as it did in all of 2019.

Australia, New Zealand, and the US are leading the global live music recovery.

Fans are pulling out their credit cards

Fans are responding to the rush of new concert announcements by pulling out their credit cards.

“During May, we saw between 250,000 and 550,000 fans per day clicking to buy tickets. We can now predict that the number of fans purchasing tickets is on track to surpass pre-pandemic levels by the end of June,” said Bandsintown Managing Partner Fabrice Sergent.

In the last 28 days, 601,048 new live music fans organically joined Bandsintown to be alerted when their favorite artists announce their tour.

Bandsintown brought artists and fans together throughout the pandemic

When tens of thousands of live performances were canceled in March of 2020, Bandsintown expanded to also become the global leader in music live streaming discovery and since has helped more than 23,000 artists market more than 86,500 live streams at no cost.

The company also launched its own live stream concert series Bandsintown Live and Bandsintown PLUS, producing more than 1000 exclusive concert live streams by artists ranging from rising stars to Charlie XCX, Phoebe Bridgers, Jeff Tweedy, Wallows, Waxahatchee and Flying Lotus.

In just the last year, Bandsintown was named one of Fast Company’s Top 10 Most Innovative Live Events Companies and recognized as Variety’s 10 Innovators to Watch.