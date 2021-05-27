Marketing Executive Monique Francis Joins UTA’s Brand Division

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced the hire of Monique Francis, who will join the agency’s brand consultancy UTA Marketing as an Executive in the division’s Client Strategy team.

Based in Los Angeles, Francis will report to Julian Jacobs and David Anderson, the Co-Heads of UTA Marketing.

“I am thrilled to join UTA and be part of this innovative and growing organization,” said Francis. “UTA Marketing has led forward-thinking and impactful work for an impressive roster of corporate clients, and I’m excited to bring my expertise and support to this team.”

“Monique has an unparalleled reputation for developing programs and partnerships that authentically connect with consumers while driving meaningful change,” said David Anderson. “She is well-respected within the entertainment and branding industries, and we are thrilled to welcome her to UTA.”

Francis brings more than a decade of relevant experience to her new role at UTA. Prior to joining the talent agency, she was the Co-Head of Content and a Social Impact Executive at rival agency CAA’s Brand Consulting division, where she worked with clients such as Constellation Brands, the Alzheimer’s Association, JP Morgan Chase, Wilson Sporting Goods, and BODYARMOR, among others.

While at CAA, Francis oversaw the launch of a free digital album and campaign in support of the Alzheimer’s Association that was made in collaboration with Grammy-awarding winning executive producer, Randall Poster, and artists such as Sting, Brett Eldredge, Anthony Hamilton, Lee Ann Womack, Nile Rodgers, Joan Jett, and more.