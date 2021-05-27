BottleRock Fully Sells Out For 2021

NAPA VALLEY, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Festival organizer JaM Cellars announced that the BottleRock Napa Valley music and culinary festival has completely sold out of tickets for the event’s 2021 return to an in-person format.

Set for September 3 – 5, 2021 in downtown Napa, the BottleRock Napa Valley 2021 offers a lineup with headliners Stevie Nicks, G-Eazy, Brandi Carlile, Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, and Cage The Elephant, among others.

The festival also includes the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, featuring cooking demonstrations with noted chefs, celebrities, performers and musical guests.

For 2021, BottleRock organizers have partnered with ticket exchange and reservation platform Lyte, allowing fans to put themselves on a waiting list for when tickets become available via the exchange.

BottleRock Napa Valley organizers say they will follow all local and state COVID-19 health & safety guidelines required at the time of the festival to offer as safe and virus-free of an experience as possible for fans.