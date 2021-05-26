Lori Giamela And Kevin Valentini Named SVPs Of Promotion At RCA

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — On Wednesday, RCA Records announced the promotion of Lori Giamela and Kevin Valentini to Senior Vice Presidents, Promotion at the storied label.

Before being promoted, both Giamela and Valenti served as Vice Presidents of RCA’s Rhythm Promotions, leading the team for the last five years.

During their tenure, they oversaw hits from artists including Miguel, G-Eazy, Khalid, Doja Cat and more as well as held the #1 chart share amongst all other labels in 2018, top 5 in 2019 and #3 in 2020.

In addition to the new promotional duties, Giamela, who is based on the West Coast, and Valenti, who is based in New York, will continue to oversee the Rhythm Team.