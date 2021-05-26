Spotify Launches Fresh Finds Artist Discovery Project

(CelebrityAccess) — More than 60,000 new tracks a day are uploaded to Spotify and breaking through that background noise is one of the biggest challenges that the up-and-coming generation of independent artists face in helping fans connect with their music.

Spotify’s Fresh Finds seeks to solve that problem by featuring the music of tomorrow’s rising star, providing a music discovery channel for tastemakers and fans alike to discover tomorrow’s hot talent.

Since its launch, the Fresh Finds playlist has featured more than 25,000 rising artists, including the likes of Clairo, Omar Apollo, and 100 gecs who have gained traction after their songs were playlisted.

According to Spotify, the data backs that conclusion up. In a recent blog post, Spotify revealed that artists who are featured on Fresh Finds see their average monthly listeners increase by 108% in the 28 days following their addition to the playlist.

As well, Spotify is expanding the program and has launched the Fresh Finds program, which focusing on providing rising artists with tools and educational resources to help them take their career to the next level.

“Independent artists are at the forefront of what’s next in music,” says Rachel Ring, Music Marketing Manager at Spotify. “It’s vital that we continue to create space and opportunities for this wide-ranging group of artists, meet them where they are, provide tools for them to have agency over their careers, and give them a voice in our marketing campaigns.”

In the six-to-eight-week program, participating artists will receive one-on-one mentorship with members of Spotify, as well as personalized instruction on leveraging Spotify’s existing artist tools such as Canvas and Marquee.

Spotify will also set up collaboration opportunities with songwriters and producers through Notable, Spotify’s Songwriter and Publishing Relations team.

At the end of the program, each of the four groups of artists and producers/songwriters selected to participate in the program will release an original Spotify Singles track.

The collaboration process will be documented through a social content series so fans can follow along as the tracks are created and see the process of bringing a new song to life.

Spotify has announced the inaugural four independent artists chosen for the Fresh Finds program, indie-pop artist Wallice, rapper/pop singer-songwriter Unusual Demont, indie-pop singer-songwriter and visual artist Julia Wolf, and Canadian singer-songwriter EKKSTACY.

“To select these artists, we utilized a combination of data and editorial decision-making, with our Editorial and Artist & Label Partnerships teams choosing artists for the program that are showing momentum both on and off Spotify,” says Rachel. “Ultimately, we don’t have formalized qualification criteria because being a developing artist is undefinable, and career growth can mean different things to different artists. Our gut instincts are based on what we think is the beginning of an amazing career.”

Alongside the program’s launch, Spotify is releasing 13 new regional Fresh Finds playlists in Brazil, Spain, Australia/NZ, UK/IE, Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore/Malaysia, Vietnam, India, Italy, Germany/Switzerland/Austria, South Korea, and Turkey.