ASM Global Partners With Mobilitie To Bring 5G To Its Venue Portfolio

(CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global announced it has partnered with telecommunications infrastructure company Mobilitie to deploy 5G mobile data technology to their portfolio of concert and event venues.

The multi-year agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, will allow ASM Global to expand its existing network infrastructure to support new experiences for fans and new production capabilities for venue staff and touring artists.

“ASM Global creates memorable live events every night worldwide and we are committed to providing our fans with the ability to share their incredible experiences seamlessly in real-time,” said ASM Global President and CEO Ron Bension. “This extension of our partnership with Mobilitie will help fuel our creativity to envision and implement reimagined in-venue experiences.”

According to ASM Global, the technology upgrade will also allow venues to expand their broadcast production, which is increasingly important in this new era of livestreaming concerts, as well as to integrate new technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR).

The new tech will also help ASM Global fully leverage its data analytic capabilities and service the company’s VenueShield security and safety protocols and procedures.

“We are excited to further expand our relationship with ASM Global, the international innovator in the delivery of memorable entertainment experiences,” said Christos Karmis, President and CEO of Mobilitie. “We look forward to continuing to work closely with their global leadership and venue teams. We currently provide neutral-host wireless networks at several ASM Global properties, including the recently announced Coliseo de Puerto Rico and Puerto Rico Convention Center venues, and we look forward to expanding worldwide.”