Jeff Rosica Elected Chairman Of The Boston Arts Academy Foundation

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Boston Arts Academy Foundation announced the election of Avid Technology CEO and President Jeff Rosica to the post of Chairman of the Board for the fundraising organization.

Mr. Rosica will step into the role vacated by longtime Foundation Chair Lee Pelton who has been named as President and CEO of The Boston Foundation in addition to assuming the title of Chairman Emeritus.

“It is with great honor that I follow in the footsteps of Lee Pelton,” said Rosica. “Boston Arts Academy Foundation engages private donors in funding programming and opportunities that allow young artists to find their voices, express themselves, and achieve their dreams. I am grateful to serve Boston Arts Academy’s students and faculty during this critical time in our city and our school’s history.”

“It has been my privilege to serve as Chairman of the BAA Foundation Board of Directors and the Boston Arts Academy Trustees,” said Pelton, who is celebrating nine years of service to the Boston Arts Academy community. “Boston Arts Academy is an exemplary model of equity and access for underrepresented students, with exceptional support from BAA Foundation. The Foundation’s future will be bright under Jeff Rosica’s leadership.”

Pelton’s final day as Chairman will be on June 1st, the same day he begins his new role as President/CEO.

Established in 1999 to bridge the annual multimillion dollar funding gap between Boston Arts Academy’s allocation from the Boston Public Schools and the true cost of the arts education it provides, BAA Foundation has embarked on a $32 million Building Our Future Campaign to support the school’s existing budget and to develop long-term funding strategies for the school.

To date the Campaign has raised more than $12 million, the BAA Foundation said.