Roc Nation’s Made In America To Return To Philly This Labor Day

(CelebrityAccess) — Made In America, the two-day music festival curated by hip-hop legend Jay-Z will return to Philadelphia this summer for an in-person event.

The festival, which is now in its tenth year, will take place at Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Saturday, September 4th and Sunday, September 5th.

As of yet, no lineup has been announced for the festival’s return to live events but ‘early bird’ tickets for Made in America are on sale now.

“We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made In America celebrates 10 years of music history making moments,” stated JAY-Z. “The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”

Produced by Roc Nation, this year’s festival will benefit the ACLU of Pennsylvania as its official charity partner. A portion of the net proceeds will also go to support The REFORM Alliance, which advocates for criminal justice reform in the U.S.