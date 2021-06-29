Levitation Festival Returns To Austin In October

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — The City of Austin will host the 12th edition of the Levitation festival with 4 days of cross-genre music spread out at multiple venues around the city’s downtown.

Set for October 28-31, with a special kick off event on October 27th, Levitation features a lineup that includes Japanese Breakfast, Thundercat, The Hives, The Black Angels, Chicano Batman, Sweet Spirit, and more.

The festival takes place at multiple locations in Austin’s downtown Red River Cultural District and East Side including Stubb’s, Mohawk, Empire, Hotel Vegas, Cheer Up Charlies, Central Presbyterian Church and more.

For 2021, the festival will also offer programming co-presented by Night Flight, Death By Audio, Creem, 100% Electronica, Gorilla Vs Bear, The Reverberation Appreciation Society, Space Flight Records, plus shows at Mohawk presented with Austin’s new Resound Presents.

“We’re excited to see live music coming back, and looking forward to seeing everyone in Austin for another epic weekend of music and art in Austin, Texas. As shows and events come back to our beloved venues and art spaces, safety procedures will continue to evolve and we will work with our venues and health officials to offer clear guidelines for attendees. It’s gonna be Halloween weekend, so masks are encouraged regardless,” festival organizers said.

Originally launched in 2008 by psychedelic rock band The Black Angels and friends, the festival was renamed as Elevation in honor of Austin psychedelic rock icons The 13th Floor Elevators, who reunited and performed at the festival in 2015 to mark the band’s 50th anniversary.

Additional artist announcements are expected in the coming weeks.