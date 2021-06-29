Polaris Music Prize Executive Director Claire Dagenais To Exit The Organization

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Claire Dagenais announced that she’s stepping down from her post as Executive Director of the Polaris Music Prize after more than a decade with the organization.

“It has been an exceptionally rewarding eleven years of working and growing with the Polaris Music Prize,” comments Dagenais. “Stepping into the Executive Director role in the last year, and shepherding Polaris through what was a challenging year for music, and the world, was an enriching personal and professional experience that was equal measure of difficulty, sacrifice and reward. The next chapter for me will be focusing on my family. I am proud of my part in Polaris’ legacy and I am confident in the Prize’s bright shiny future ahead with whomever the Board chooses to lead the charge.”

Dagenais, who was named Executive Director in March 2020, first joined the Polaris Music Prize team in an administrative role in 2010, stepped up to the position of Events and Office Manager in 2013.

During her leadership tenure, she collaborated on several initiatives, including the successful poster program and the activation of the community development program.

“The Polaris Music Prize has continued to expand its reach and cultural influence with each passing year. Claire Dagenais had a great hand in that process for the past decade. We wish her the absolute best, and look forward to building on the foundation that she helped put in place,” added Miro Oballa, chair of the PMP Board of Directors.

The organization’s board will begin a search for a new executive director soon.