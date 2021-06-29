The CMMRA’s Royalty Deal With TikTok Goes Live

Music publishers and self-published songwriters represented by the Canadian Musical Reproduction Right Agency (CMRRA) now have access to a new revenue stream as the organization’s new digital mechanical royalty deal with short form video platform TikTok has gone live.

Under the terms of the deal, rights holders with songs that are streaming on TikTok are now eligible to collect royalties current and past use of that material in content created on TikTok.

“TikTok’s integration of music with video has created a new opportunity for music creators to engage users from around the world. Not only has the platform fueled new song discovery but it has given classic songs new life. The activity has swelled outside the platform, directly impacting increased consumption across all media. CMRRA will continue to support new technology platforms that seek to properly license music, ensuring rightsholders are compensated” said Paul Shaver, President of CMRRA.

If you are, for some obscure reason, unfamiliar with TikTok, the platform allows users to create short videos, usually just seconds long, that are often synced to music.

While much of that music was not properly licensed in the past, TikTok has, over the last year, secured licensing deals with major labels, allowing users to legally use music as part of their content.

The CMMRA’s publisher affiliation kit can be downloaded here.