Atlantic Records UK Pacts With Trust It Entertainment

(CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music UK’s Atlantic Records shared the details of a new joint venture label with Irish label Trust It Entertainment, which serves as a home to hip-hop and drill artists, including A92, Andre Fazaz and Offica.

Under the terms of the partnership, Atlantic Records UK will collaborate with Solomon Adesiyan, CEO and Director, Trust It Entertainment, and the team at Warner Music Ireland to invest in signing and developing new artists for the label, as well as providing marketing support for Trust It’s releases and clients.

Founded by Adesiyan in 2016, Trust It has helped to launch the careers of multiple rising stars, including AV9, Alicia Raye, Andre Fazaz, BoyW1DR, Chuks, Evans Junior, J.B2 and Offica.

The Trust It team also includes Shekinah Adewumi as Strategic Partner and Co-Director, and Joel Safo, who leads A&R at the label.

“We’ve known Solomon for a couple of years now, and he really is the linchpin that’s helping drive the Irish Black music scene forward to new heights. It feels like Black music has found its voice in Ireland, and Solomon and the Trust It Entertainment team are right at the heart of it, setting the cultural agenda and inspiring the next generation of talent. We’re looking forward to working with them to help develop and champion the extraordinary artists that are flourishing in the region and introducing them to a global audience,” said atlantic Records UK EVP Austin Daboh.

“We’re really happy to be partnering with the team at Atlantic as with their backing, we’ll have the resources to further find and develop the best talent in Ireland. In addition, it’ll be great to tap into Atlantic’s global network and showcase our artists on an international level,” added Adesiyan.