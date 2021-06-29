YouTube Signs A Naming Rights Deal For New Hollywood Park Theater

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Google’s YouTube has signed on as the naming rights partner for a new theater that is in development at Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre sports and entertainment district adjacent to SoFi Stadium.

The multi-year deal will see Hollywood Park’s 6,100-seat performance venue named YouTube Theater, marking the first time that the streaming video giant has participated in a naming rights sponsorship.

“YouTube Theater will drive the uniqueness of YouTube by combining physical, ‘in real life’ events that bring creators and fans together, while simultaneously sharing ​that same event​ experience with our two billion global monthly users through livestreams and VOD content,” said Angela Courtin, Vice President of Brand Marketing, YouTube. “YouTube creators and artists are the heart of YouTube and YouTube Theater adds to the portfolio of opportunities to drive their creativity, build their businesses, grow their communities and so much more.”

When construction is completed at the venue later this summer, YouTube Theater will host a variety of live entertainment from concerts to comedy, award shows, esports competitions, community events, and conferences, as well as YouTube creator events.

Promoter Live Nation has secured an exclusive multi-year deal to book the new theater and they have already confirmed Caifanes, Los Angeles Azules, Pitbull, Black Pumas, Devo, Trippie Redd, Alejandro Sanz, Christian Nodal, Marina, and Louis Tomlinson to perform at the venue in 2021 and 2022.

The theater itself is a 227,000 square-foot, three story building with seating for 6,100 fans. The theater includes a large stage with seating designed so that no seat is further than 164 feet from the stage.

The theater connects to SoFi Stadium and shares a roof canopy and includes six luxury boxes, a 1,200 square-foot back-of-house hospitality space – with adjacent dressing rooms — and a 3,500 square-foot private club with 140 premium seats.

With the name of a tech company emblazoned on it, the theater will not be lacking for interactive technology, including a large scale digital YouTube play button icon outside the venue, which can transform into a vieo screen that guests can interact with. The venue also features a video wall on the interior that can be used to provide content for guests.

“When he set out to build YouTube Theater, Stan Kroenke envisioned an intimate, world-class venue that exemplified three core aspects: technology, creativity, and entertainment. We cannot imagine a better partner to help us bring this vision to life than YouTube,” said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. “YouTube Theater will be open to the public this summer as Los Angeles’ new home for esports, community gatherings, concerts, and all types of live entertainment. YouTube Theater is the next step for Hollywood Park as we develop and deliver on creating a true sports and entertainment destination across our 300 acres.”